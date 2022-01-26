59 shopkeepers imposed fine

Price control magistrates caught 59 shopkeepers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates to consumers here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates caught 59 shopkeepers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates to consumers here on Wednesday.

The magistrates visited various markets and bazaars and checked the prices of vegetables,fruits, edible items, milk, chicken, meat and others and imposed a fine of Rs 98,000 on violatorsof government price lists.