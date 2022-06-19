5th Global Ambassador Awards ceremony held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Diplomatic Insight Group organized 5th Global Ambassadors Award ceremony to acknowledge the services of ambassadors, diplomats, heads of an international organization, businessmen for promotion of people to people contact, business, trade and constructive bilateral relations with their respective states.

Apart from Ambassadors, Heads of the UN organizations and different business groups were also given awards said a news release issued here on Saturday.

These Awards are given annually on behalf of the people of Pakistan to acknowledge the services of outstanding Foreign Ambassadors, Diplomats served in Pakistan and Pakistani businessmen for their contribution in furthering Pakistan's trade and economic relations a global scale. The awards are meant to encourage the momentous and tireless work of awardees for promoting the political, economic, cultural, education, people-to-people contacts, and development works. The awards recognize nominees for outstanding achievements in furthering the softer image of Pakistan and vice versa.

The winners of this exclusive award have been selected by a committee of distinguished experts from various backgrounds.

Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Federal Minister for State and Frontier Regions graced the occasion as chief guest and presented awards to the award winner.

While speaking on the occasion, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood saidthat Pakistan is seeking friendly ties with all the countries of the world. Pakistan is a growing economy and a land of opportunities for the world to invest and collaborate for a peaceful and better world. Farhat Asif, Chairperson of Diplomatic Insight Group, made welcome remarks while memorizing her journey as the founder of Diplomatic Insight Group spanning more than a decade and efforts go on in close coordination with foreign diplomatic missions.

Meanwhile, she thanked participating global ambassadors for accepting appreciatory awards from the people of Pakistan.

During the awards, Diplomatic Insight Group launched the Global Business Alliance (GBA). The list of the awardees of the Global Ambassador Awards includes Adam Mulawarman Tugio, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesiato Pakistan, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic ofIran, Andreas Ferrarese Ambassador of the Republic of Italy, Ibrahim Almadani Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, YerzhanKistafin, Ambassador, Republic of Kazakhstan, Al Sheikh Mohammed Omar Ahmed AlMarhoon Ambassador of Oman, General (Retd) "Ahmed Jawad" A. A. Rabei,Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin FaisalAl-Thani, Ambassador of Qatar, Yuki Takemoto, Representative of UNAIDS in Pakistan, Chris Kaye, Representative, and Country Director, WFP Pakistan,Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi, Former Ambassador of Pakistan to EU and China,Kanwar Muhammad Tariq, Consular General of Paraguay, and Yasin Joyia, HonoraryConsul General of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Punjab,Pakistan.

Additionally, the receivers of the awards also included the representatives of business entities Hatim Yaqoob Tabani, the Director ofTabani Group of Companies, Zeeshan Ahmed Siddiqui, and Kabuljon K. Sabirov, Director of the Centre for Public Diplomacy of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan.

Many Ambassadors,diplomats, and other important civil society leaders and personalities attended the ceremony.