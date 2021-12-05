UrduPoint.com

6 Dacoit Gangs Busted, Valuables Recovered During Last Month

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

6 dacoit gangs busted, valuables recovered during last month

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :District police have busted six dacoit gangs and arrested 17 members of the gangs besides recovering looted booty of worth over Rs 7.8 million during the last month of November.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and busted six notorious dacoit gangs. The police have traced 48 cases from the arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables of over Rs 7.8 million, police sources added.

The police have also arrested 79 illegal weapon holders and recovered seven guns, 66 pistols, two rifles, three revolvers, one carbine and rounds from their possession. The police also unearthed nine distilleries and arrested 78 drug peddlers besides recovering 50 kg Hashish, 2368 litre liquor and 420 grams Heroin from their possession during the last month.

During crackdown, the police arrested professional beggars, 12 gamblers and 31 amplifier action violators, police sources said and added that 106 notorious proclaimed offenders have also been arrested in the last month.

The DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas has directed police officers to continue crackdown against criminals without any discrimination under the vision to make district crime free. He said that there would be no space for criminals in the district and urged masses to cooperate with police by informing police in case of any suspicious person or activity around them.

