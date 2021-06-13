6 held for possessing illegal weapons, arms

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six outlaws and recovered illegal weapons, arms, ammunition from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Westridge police arrested three accused Hamza Iqbal, Yaseen Aslam and Hassan Iqbal and recovered 03 pistols 30 bore with ammunition from their possession. Similarly, Naseerabad police held Saddam Hussain and recovered 01 pistol 09 mm with ammunition from his possession.

Civil Line police arrested the accused Abdullah and recovered 01 Kalashnikov with ammunition from his custody. Taxila police nabbed Huzaifa and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore with from his possession. Separate cases were registered against all the accused.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police teams for arresting the illegal arms holders adding that arms race would not be tolerated and strict action should be taken against such anti-social elements.