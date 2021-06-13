UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

6 held for possessing illegal weapons, arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six outlaws and recovered illegal weapons, arms, ammunition from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Westridge police arrested three accused Hamza Iqbal, Yaseen Aslam and Hassan Iqbal and recovered 03 pistols 30 bore with ammunition from their possession. Similarly, Naseerabad police held Saddam Hussain and recovered 01 pistol 09 mm with ammunition from his possession.

Civil Line police arrested the accused Abdullah and recovered 01 Kalashnikov with ammunition from his custody. Taxila police nabbed Huzaifa and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore with from his possession. Separate cases were registered against all the accused.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police teams for arresting the illegal arms holders adding that arms race would not be tolerated and strict action should be taken against such anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Police Taxila All From Race

Recent Stories

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

41 minutes ago

UAE participates in Finance and Investment Committ ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,969 new COVID-19 cases, 1,946 reco ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber wins 2021 US Green Building Council ..

2 hours ago

UAEU at Expo 2020 applies Piscine Method, first in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.