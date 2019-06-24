UrduPoint.com
6 Kg Hashish Recovered In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:45 PM

6 kg hashish recovered in Peshawar

Excise department K-P has recovered 6 kg hashish from alleged government employee during a crackdown against drug traffickers.Excise Department intercepted a government vehicle having number plate Islamabad 202 GA at a traffic signal and conducted checking of it

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) Excise department K-P has recovered 6 kg hashish from alleged government employee during a crackdown against drug traffickers.Excise Department intercepted a government vehicle having number plate Islamabad 202 GA at a traffic signal and conducted checking of it.

During checking they have recovered 6 kg hashish from inside the vehicle.According to preliminary investigation, suspect has an official card of ministry of information and broadcasting department and he is telling himself a government employee.Suspect was identified as Saif Ullah.A case has been registered against him under section 9c CNSA of drug trafficking Act.

