6 Killed,4 Injured In Van-truck Collision In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:10 PM

6 killed,4 injured in van-truck collision in Muzaffargarh

Six persons were killed and four others sustained injuries when a passenger van collided head on with a mini-truck at Dedh Lal Chowk, near Rogillanwali,on Muzaffargarh-Alipur Road Tuesday morning

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Six persons were killed and four others sustained injuries when a passenger van collided head on with a mini-truck at Dedh Lal Chowk, near Rogillanwali,on Muzaffargarh-Alipur Road Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred when a speeding Alipur bound van hit a truck head-on during overtaking another vehicle.

According to Rescue 1122 their ambulances reached the spot where rescuers gave first aid treatment to four injured passengers before shifting them to hospital along with the six deceased.

Those killed including Iqbal s/o Mureed Hussain,Haji Allah Bakhsh, Ali Muhammad s/o Hafiz Allah Yar,Ghulam Yasin (60) s/o Nawaz, Bashir Ahmad, and Irshad s/o Yasin, while the injured included Hanif, Yasir, Osama and Siddiq.

Accident Injured Road Vehicle Van Alipur Rescue 1122

