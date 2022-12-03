6 miners trapped under debris as coalmine collapsed in Harnai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :An explosion mainly feared by gas saturation on Saturday resulted in a coal mine collapse as at least six miners were trapped under the debris in Tarkh Tung coal mines area at tehsil Shahrg of Harnai district, Balochistan.

As per the private media report, Levies officials said at least six miners were trapped in the coal mine that collapsed after an explosion in the Harnai district. Meanwhile, the operation is underway to pull out the trapped workers.

According to Levies officials, as soon as the incident was reported, Rescue and District Administration rushed to the spot to initiate the rescue operation.

Levies officials further said that the accident took place in the mine of contractor Haji Dilawar Khan in Shahrg Tarkh Tung, where coal was being extracted.