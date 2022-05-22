6 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three member gang and recovered six stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Saddar Barooni police have arrested three member gang of motorbike lifter who were identified as Rafaqat, Faizan and Irfan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated police team said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence, arrest of the law depriving the citizens of their valuable assets can't escape, he added.