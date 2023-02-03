UrduPoint.com

60 IT Companies Attend PU Job Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

60 IT companies attend PU job fair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The participant Information Technology (IT) companies conducted interviews and preliminary recruitment tests, collected CVs, presented technological trends and shared job descriptions during the 12th job fair of the Punjab University Faculty of Computing Information Technology (FCIT), here on Thursday.

As many as 60 leading IT companies from software industry set up their stalls to hire the graduates of FCIT from a batch of about 600 coming from domains of computer science, software engineering and information technology.

Dean FCIT Prof Dr.

Shahzad Sarwar said FCIT is committed to impart quality education and enhancing Pakistan's share in the global market of software industry.

He said that FCIT is the leading public sector institution of Pakistan which is producing skilled graduates who are working on key positions in multi-national and national IT companies.

He said that the purpose of the job fair is to facilitate FCIT graduates in matching their skills and abilities with the available career opportunities through interaction with recruitment executives and team leads of various software houses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Punjab Job Market From Industry Share

Recent Stories

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

5 minutes ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

5 minutes ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

5 minutes ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

5 minutes ago
 Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.