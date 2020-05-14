UrduPoint.com
600 Pakistani Health Professionals To Assist Kuwait In Fight Against COVID-19: SAPM

Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday said that Pakistan would assist Kuwait in its fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) by sending 600 health professionals.

"It has been decided in principle that 600 health workers including doctors and nurses will be sent to Kuwait at the request of Kuwaiti authorities," the SAPM told to the teleconference, arranged by the OP&HRD Ministry for registering complaints of the Pakistani Diaspora in Kuwait.

The move would foster relations of both the countries, Zulfikar Bukhari said in a news release issued by the OP&HRD Ministry.

He informed the participants of virtual town hall meeting that four special flights would be operated to airlift over 5,550 stranded nationals from Kuwait in next two weeks. The country had improved its repatriation capacity and at the moment "is capable of bringing back some 12,000 Pakistanis every week."The SAPM said the ministry would soon launch a portal to maintain the data of returning emigrants. They would be registered under the government's flagship projects - Kamyab Jawan Program and Hunarmand Pakistan- for employment.

Zulfikar Bukhari said he would soon contact with the labour authorities in Kuwait to ensure free extension in visas of Pakistanis.

