60,000 Mounds Wheat Recovered
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Depalpur Khalid Abbas recovered sixty thousand mounds wheat here on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, the AC raided at different areas, including- Haveli Lakha mandi, Moza Haji Chand and Village-43 , and recovered 60,000 mounds wheat.
The wheat was, later on, shifted to the government wheat centers.
Further investigations were under way to initiate action against the hoarders.