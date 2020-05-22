60,000 mounds wheat recovered

UrduPoint.com
Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:40 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Depalpur Khalid Abbas recovered sixty thousand mounds wheat here on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the AC raided at different areas, including- Haveli Lakha mandi, Moza Haji Chand and Village-43 , and recovered 60,000 mounds wheat.

The wheat was, later on, shifted to the government wheat centers.

Further investigations were under way to initiate action against the hoarders.

