62 More Dengue Patients Reported In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

62 more dengue patients reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 62 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,035.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that, among the new cases, 31 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area,13 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, nine from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, six from Potohar rural, three from Chaklala cantonment and two each from Taxila and Gujjar Khan.

Dr Sajjad added that 245 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 96 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 78 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 71 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 149 tested positive, with 103 belonging to Rawalpindi.

Dr Sajjad warned that September and October were crucial for dengue spread and advised the residents to use a mosquito net or repellants like mats and coils to prevent this fatal virus.

