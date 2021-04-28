UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

63-68 Paisa Per Unit Reduction Likely In Power Tariff For March

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:22 PM

63-68 paisa per unit reduction likely in power tariff for March

The power consumers are likely to get relief of 63-68 paisa per unit relief for March on account of monthly fuel price adjustments (FCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The power consumers are likely to get relief of 63-68 paisa per unit relief for March on account of monthly fuel price adjustments (FCA).

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded hearing into FCA for month of March on a petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of X-WAPDA power distribution companies.

The hearing was presided over by chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi here. Member Balochistan Rehmatullah Baloch and member Sindh Rafique Shaikh were also present while member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maqsood Anwar participated through video link.

The regulator was told that the CPPA generated around 1,740.58 GWh from hydel, 2,734.39 GWh from coal, 1,892.77 GWh from RLNG, 1,036.22 GWh from and 940 GWh from gas costing Rs 49,715 million during March.

The CPPA has sought decrease of 61 paisa for the said period on account of FCA under fuel adjustment mechanism.

The officials of CPPA-G apprised that actual fuel charge remained Rs 5.6010/kWh against reference fuel charge of Rs 6.2295/kWhThe consumers would get relief of Rs 5.8 billion on account of reduction in power tariff for March.

The authority would announce its judgment after reviewing statistics.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nepra Price March Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Farrukh Habib to take oath as state minister for i ..

25 minutes ago

TDRA awarded ISO 17065 certification for its telec ..

38 minutes ago

Islamabad police plan elaborate security for last ..

30 seconds ago

Death toll raised to 127 in Pb, 2676 new cases rep ..

13 minutes ago

New Zealand reports two new cases of COVID-19 in m ..

13 minutes ago

IRSA releases 117,100 cusecs water

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.