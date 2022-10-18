64% work on IJP road completed: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju Tuesday informed the National Assembly that 64 per cent of construction work on I.J Principal Road is completed.

Responding to calling attention notice regarding the undue delay in the construction of the IJP road from Faizabad to Pir Wadhai Morr, he said, that the work on the project was started on October 15, 2021, and construction work on the project would be completed on April 14, 2023.

"The project will be completed on time," he added.

He disagreed with the mover of the notice accusing delay in the completion of the project.

He said that under the project, four lanes on each side of the IJP Road will be constructed including two rigid and two flexible lanes while two flyovers will be constructed one at 9th Avenue and the other at Faqeer Appe Road while two bridges will be constructed at Katarian and Pirwadhi respectively.

He said that to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, the traffic police deployed more personnel on the road during rush hours.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking a keen interest in the project.

He also invited the lawmakers to visit the site of the project and witness the progress of the work.