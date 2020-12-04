65 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :About 65 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17,333 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 403,228 people were screened for the virus till December 3, out of which 65 more were reported positive.

As many as 16,602 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 169 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.