65 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.297,000 on 65 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in different parts of Faisalabad during last 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 65 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.297,000 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested 4 shopkeepers in addition to sealing their shops on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.