65 uplift projects under Naya Pakistan programme to complete by Dec 31

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :In the first phase of 'Naya Pakistan , Manzalain Aasan' programme, work on 65 development projects worth Rs 5394.84 million will be completed in the district by Dec 31.

This was stated by MNA Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti and MPA Chaudhry Mamoon Jaffar Tarar while addressing a meeting of District Coordination Committee here on Saturday.

They said that carpeting of four roads with Rs 323 million was nearing completion while projects of potable water, sewerage, laying of drains would also be completed by Dec 31. Also, 47 sewerage and drainage projects, 10 local government roads, three building department, two sports and one each project of social welfare, health and Higher education under the annual development programme are also being implemented speedily, they added.

They said Rural Health Centre Kaleke would be upgraded with Rs 2 million during the current year.

Several projects of sewerage, drainage, pavement of streets worth Rs 200 million had been started in constituency of PP-69 and 122 welfare projects worth Rs 150 million had been started in constituency NA-87.

They said 198 development projects under the special programme Punjab Municipal Services worth Rs 369.624 million had been started in Municipal Corporation Hafizabad, Tehsil Council Hafizabad, Tehsil Council Pindi Bhattian, Municipal Committee Pindi Bhattian, Town Committee Sukheke and Town Committee Jalalpur Bhattian in first phase.

Likewise, upgradation in Education Department has also been started and missing facilities particularly computer labs and classrooms and work on 117 such schemes costing Rs 37.47 million has been started. They said that 90 per cent work has been completed and hoped that the projects would be made functional by Dec 31.