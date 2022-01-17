67 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned,100 Impounded

District Transport Authority (DTA) issued challan to 67vehicles and impounded 100 during an anti-smog crackdown launched here on Monday

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :District Transport Authority (DTA) issued challan to 67vehicles and impounded 100 during an anti-smog crackdown launched here on Monday.

On special directives of the district administration, the Secretary DTA along with team launched a crackdown against smoky vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog.

The DTA team issued challan 67 vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 210,000 while impounded 100 vehicles during the crackdown.

Speaking on the occasion, the official said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza has directed for stern action against vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog. He said that different meetings and seminars were also being organized by the District traffic Authority to create awareness among the masses in order to prevent smog.

He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination said an official sources.