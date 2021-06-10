67,000 scholarships worth 6.53 billion approved for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 67,000 scholarships worth 6.53 billion have been approved for the academic year FY-2021 under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme to benefit the deserving students.

According to the Economic Survey 2020-21 unveiled by Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin in a press conference held here Thursday, Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships were granted by the Prime Minister, Imran Khan to the first batch of deserving students for academic year FY2019 on March 2, 2020.

Last year, 50,762 scholarships worth Rs 4.8 billion were granted to bright yet brilliant students.

The four-year Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship programme worth Rs 24 billion is the largest ever need based scholarship programme in the history of the country, aiming at providing higher education opportunities for 200,000 students (50 percent girls) coming from underprivileged backgrounds, The scholarship offers full-tuition fee and a living stipend (Rs 4,000 per month) for bright yet disadvantaged students to earn an undergraduate degree at any of the 125 public sector universities across Pakistan (including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir) recognized by the HEC.

As part of the policy, the scholarship support will be continued to the awardees throughout the course of their undergraduate degree programme based on their academic performance.

The HEC portal is currently closed and will be opened for the next phase of applications after June 2021.