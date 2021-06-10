UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

67,000 Scholarships Worth 6.53 Billion Approved For Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

67,000 scholarships worth 6.53 billion approved for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 67,000 scholarships worth 6.53 billion have been approved for the academic year FY-2021 under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme to benefit the deserving students.

According to the Economic Survey 2020-21 unveiled by Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin in a press conference held here Thursday, Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships were granted by the Prime Minister, Imran Khan to the first batch of deserving students for academic year FY2019 on March 2, 2020.

Last year, 50,762 scholarships worth Rs 4.8 billion were granted to bright yet brilliant students.

The four-year Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship programme worth Rs 24 billion is the largest ever need based scholarship programme in the history of the country, aiming at providing higher education opportunities for 200,000 students (50 percent girls) coming from underprivileged backgrounds, The scholarship offers full-tuition fee and a living stipend (Rs 4,000 per month) for bright yet disadvantaged students to earn an undergraduate degree at any of the 125 public sector universities across Pakistan (including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir) recognized by the HEC.

As part of the policy, the scholarship support will be continued to the awardees throughout the course of their undergraduate degree programme based on their academic performance.

The HEC portal is currently closed and will be opened for the next phase of applications after June 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Shaukat Tarin Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir March June HEC 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

15 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

19 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

36 minutes ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

46 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

49 minutes ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.