672 more small power projects to be initiated: PEDO' CEO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has redoubled efforts to meet growing energy needs and would soon initiate 672 more Mini Micro Hydropower projects (MMHPs).

Engineer Muhammad Naeem Khan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) told media the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) said that recently 11 energy projects were inaugurated in Chitral and all of the units were performing optimally and effectively catering energy needs of the area.

Following increasing demand of people and concrete results of the completed MMHPs, the CEO said it had been decided to construct further 672 power projects in 21 districts of the province under the second phase.

Besides the recent inauguration of 11 mini micro hydro power projects in Chitral, he said progress was also reviewed of the ongoing hydro power projects including the 69 MW Lawi HPP and 4.

2 MW Reshun HPP.

Giving details, of the those project the PEDO's chief said the 11 hydropower projects included five in Kalash valley and five in GaramChashma valley and one in Sheshi valley of Chitral District with accumulative capacity of 1.7 MW which would provide cheap electricity to about 4000 households.

He stated that the government was committed to providing cheap, clean and green electricity to the people.

He said these projects would give impetus to economic activities, ushering in era of prosperity and development besides discourage deforestationMeanwhile, during the visit to site of Lawi HPP, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Energy and Power Mr. Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand expressed his dissatisfaction on the slow pace of work on the project.

He directed the project authorities to expedite the pace of work and ensure expeditious completion of the project.