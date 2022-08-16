686 LHWs get communication kits under Aaghosh programme

Around 686 lady heath visitors (LHVs), lady health supervisors (LHSs), and lady health workers (LHWs) received communication kits under Aaghosh segment of Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP) The project was launched by Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) to ensure good health for mothers and their babies in all tehsils of district Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Around 686 lady heath visitors (LHVs), lady health supervisors (LHSs), and lady health workers (LHWs) received communication kits under Aaghosh segment of Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP) The project was launched by Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) to ensure good health for mothers and their babies in all tehsils of district Rajanpur.

Focal Person PHCIP Irfan Bashir and field officer Hussain Ali Hassan said that Aaghosh segment of PHCIP was meant to upgrade facilities at basic health units and rural health centres (RHCs), and making the role of LHVs, LHSs and LHWs stronger to improve their outreach to mothers and children.

The female health workers were helping women get registered through EMR application to get timely assistance when they needed it, Irfan said.