UrduPoint.com

686 LHWs Get Communication Kits Under Aaghosh Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 06:41 PM

686 LHWs get communication kits under Aaghosh programme

Around 686 lady heath visitors (LHVs), lady health supervisors (LHSs), and lady health workers (LHWs) received communication kits under Aaghosh segment of Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP) The project was launched by Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) to ensure good health for mothers and their babies in all tehsils of district Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Around 686 lady heath visitors (LHVs), lady health supervisors (LHSs), and lady health workers (LHWs) received communication kits under Aaghosh segment of Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP) The project was launched by Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) to ensure good health for mothers and their babies in all tehsils of district Rajanpur.

Focal Person PHCIP Irfan Bashir and field officer Hussain Ali Hassan said that Aaghosh segment of PHCIP was meant to upgrade facilities at basic health units and rural health centres (RHCs), and making the role of LHVs, LHSs and LHWs stronger to improve their outreach to mothers and children.

The female health workers were helping women get registered through EMR application to get timely assistance when they needed it, Irfan said.

Related Topics

Punjab Rajanpur Women All

Recent Stories

Israeli Military Admits Airstrike Killed 5 Palesti ..

Israeli Military Admits Airstrike Killed 5 Palestinian Children - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Six dwellers of Dir Lower dies in Saudi Arabia due ..

Six dwellers of Dir Lower dies in Saudi Arabia due to traffic accident

2 minutes ago
 Russia says Crimea arms depot blasts act of 'sabot ..

Russia says Crimea arms depot blasts act of 'sabotage'

2 minutes ago
 Iran Raises Crude Oil Prices for Asian Market - Na ..

Iran Raises Crude Oil Prices for Asian Market - National Oil Company

2 minutes ago
 Close friends, politicians got Sidhu Moose Wala ki ..

Close friends, politicians got Sidhu Moose Wala killed: Balkaur Singh

22 minutes ago
 Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social medi ..

Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social media

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.