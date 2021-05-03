UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

69 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 07:00 PM

69 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested 69 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders and 22 drug pushers and recovered 7.

3 kg hashish and 213-liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 25 gamblers with stake money of Rs 33,410. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 19 persons and recovered 18 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Acting CJ AJK HC Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani d ..

21 minutes ago

Moderna to Supply 500Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine ..

21 minutes ago

Spanish Serviceman Dies of Blood Clot After Receiv ..

21 minutes ago

Indian Government to Enlist Medical Students in Fi ..

21 minutes ago

DC visits corona vaccination Center

21 minutes ago

International Art Exhibition, seminar to be held i ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.