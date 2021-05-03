69 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested 69 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders and 22 drug pushers and recovered 7.

3 kg hashish and 213-liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 25 gamblers with stake money of Rs 33,410. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 19 persons and recovered 18 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.