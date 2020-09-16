697 suspected dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 697 suspected cases of dengue virus reported during last 24 hours were under surveillance as their tests were being conducted,informed Primary & Secondary Healthcare department here on Wednesday.

One new confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the province during last 24 hours from Lodharan.

So far 50 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province ,and 44 recovered patients were discharged after recovery.

Currently 6 patients of dengue virus were under treatment,spokesperson said.

Due to dengue no death has been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was actively working to prevent and counter dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 11,210 places during the last seven days.

The department, however, urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry for protection against dengue. App/skh-swf/