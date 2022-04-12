UrduPoint.com

6k Packets Of Firecrackers Recovered, Two Arrested

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Local police Tuesday recovered 6000 packets of China made firecrackers and arrested two suppliers within limits of Kalu Khan Police Station

According to Office of District Police Office, raids were conducted in various areas of the city following complaints of citizens about selling and supplying of firecrackers.

During checking, police recovered 6000 packets of firecrackers from Israr and Jehad residents of Karnal Sher Kale. Police also confiscated two motorcycles that were used for supplying firecrackers.

Case has been registered against arrested person.

Further investigation was underway.

