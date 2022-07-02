UrduPoint.com

7 More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2022 | 10:51 PM

7 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

As many as 7 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 7 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 160 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 76 while 28,449 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 4 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 72 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

