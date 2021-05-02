7 one-wheelers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Traffic police have arrested seven youths on the charge of one-wheeling on different roads during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that the traffic wardens nabbed motorcyclist Zeeshan and Muhammad Sufiyan from Faisal Pulli Canal Road, Zain from Radio Pakistan Chowk, Saqib Shafiq and Muhammad Usman from Treat Bakery Chowk, Wasiq from Koh-e-Noor Chowk and Asad Nawaz fromD-Type Colony Bridge.

Further investigations were underway, said police.