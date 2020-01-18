7 power thieves held in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) teams have caught seven persons red-handed stealing electricity from the main supply line.

Those arrested were identified as Yaqub, Basharat, Nawaz, Shams, Akram, Iftikhar and Arshad, according to Gepco sources.

The police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.