70% Of Blaze At Margalla Hills Controlled; CDA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2024 | 01:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is utilizing all out resources to control the fire in Margalla Hills on the instructions of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The teams of the CDA has controlled 70 percent blaze in Margalla Hills, official sources in the authority told APP.

The CDA teams are working to extinguish remaining fire and over 150 personnel from the authority and Environment Department participating in firefighting efforts.

