70 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 06:12 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 70 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 82,276 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

