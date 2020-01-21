72 non-functional health facilities to be fully operationalized in South Waziristan

The Administration of South Waziristan District has taken special initiative to operational all 72 non-functional health facilities in various areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Administration of South Waziristan District has taken special initiative to operational all 72 non-functional health facilities in various areas.

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khan has conducted series of meetings with District Health Officers regarding functionality of health facilities in the district to provide health services to the common people.

At first step, the data compiled of functional and non functional health facilities in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan told APP that the District Administration has also recently handed over 6 vehicles to Tehsil Municipal officers of Ladha, Sarweki and Wana tribal sub- Division.

He said that these vehicles were provided by Secretary Local Government and Rural Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan. The same will be functionalized during next week for clearance and sanitation purpose in respective Tehsil headquarters.

Moreover, Dustbin will be installed in city areas of South Waziristan in couple of days.