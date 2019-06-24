UrduPoint.com
725 Women Given Shelter In Darul Aman During 2019 In Faisalabad `

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 03:06 PM

As many as 725 women were lodged in Darul Aman (Shelter Home) Faisalabad during the current calender year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : As many as 725 women were lodged in Darul Aman (Shelter Home) Faisalabad during the current calender year.

A spokesperson of Darul Aman said on Monday that Darul Aman was a safe place for women who were victims of violence of different kinds including rape, vani, forced marriage, physical, psychological, emotional and economical abuse, etc.

She said that during previous year, about 1000 women took shelter in Darul Aman as they were tortured and assaulted by their husband and other family members.

She said, this year, 725 women took shelter in Darul Aman including 566 married women and 71 those who contracted their love marriages due to which their family members threatened them for killing. Therefore, these girls took shelter in Darul Aman, she added.

Similarly, religious and modern education for women along with recreational and vocational training is also arranged in Darul Aman besides facilitating their kids with basic education so that they could lead an honorable life in the society in future, she added.

