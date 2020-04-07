UrduPoint.com
74 Arrested Over Violation Of Lockdown Orders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 08:43 PM

A combined operation by the district administration, police and Pakistan Army is under way here to stop violation of the lockdown orders

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A combined operation by the district administration, police and Pakistan Army is under way here to stop violation of the lockdown orders.

Law-enforcing agencies Tuesday arrested 74 persons and registered 35 cases against the violators on charge of violating ban on pillion-riding, gatherings, etc.

Moreover, an official circular said that 5,482 persons had been given warning, 886 vehicles, 2,305 motorcycles and 6,069 pedestrians had been checked by the law-enforcers.

