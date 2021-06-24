UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

74,750 Activities Carried Under "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par"

24th June 2021

74,750 activities carried under

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir said a total of 74,750 activities were carried out during the campaign of "Khidmat Aapki Dahleez Par" programme under which health,sanitation, street lights, sewerage and other issued were resolved.

Talking to the media on Thursday, she said that during the campaign, a total of 2,922 complaints were received out of which 2,756 were resolved immediately, adding that special attention was paid on cleaning various public buildings, parks, green belts and other areas.

Naila Baqir said the public issues were a priority of the district administration and this processwould continue.

