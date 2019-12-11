UrduPoint.com
76 POs Arrested, 132 Weapons, 17 Kg Hashish Seized In Sargodha

76 POs arrested, 132 weapons, 17 Kg Hashish seized in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested 76 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered narcotics and weapons from them during the month of November 2019.

Range Police spokesman said Wednesday that on the direction of RPO Sargodha range Afzaal Ahmad Kousar; during continued operation against drug pushers and criminals the district Mianwali police teams have conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 43 drug pushers recovering 17. 3 kilogram Hashish and 393 liters liquor from them.

During 32 search operation against proclaimed offender the district police have arrested a total 76 proclaimed offenders of which 6 were placed in Category �A while the others 70 were included in Category �B.

Similarly, during crackdown against criminals and exhibition of weapons the police have arrested 139 people and recovered 132 weapons including 03 Kalashnikovs, 17 Guns 12 bore, 16 Rifles ( 222, 223& 7mm), 20 Revolvers and 76 Pistols along with 465 Cartridges and Bullets from them.

Police have registered cases.

