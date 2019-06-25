UrduPoint.com
77 Senators Not Contributed In Budget Debate

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:45 PM

As many as 77 legislators in the Senate from the treasury and opposition have not participated in discussion on the Finance bill 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :As many as 77 legislators in the Senate from the treasury and opposition have not participated in discussion on the Finance bill 2019.

According to Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) report, as many as 26 lawmakers out of 103 sitting members took part in the general discussion on the Finance Bill, 2019 held between June 11 to June 24.

Among them, 15 were female legislators while 62 were male lawmakers who have showed no interest in the budget debate.

The non-participating female lawmakers were five from PPPP, three from PML-N, two each from PTI and MQM and one from PkMAP, whereas two female Independent lawmakers also did not contribute in the budget debate.

The Senators made 18 percent more recommendations on the Finance Bill, 2019 for the consideration of the National Assembly as compared to the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, while their participation in the budget debate witnessed a decline of nine percent, an analysis of the Senate's proceedings revealed.

