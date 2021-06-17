UrduPoint.com
78 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :About 78 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26409 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 833155 people were screened for the virus till June 16 out of which 78 more were reported positive.

As many as 25252 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 297 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

