79 new corona positive cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The positivity ratio of Corona further dropped as 79 new cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

According to the updates five more died of Coronavirus during the period reaching the death toll from the disease in the province to 5718.

A total of 8306 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 79 have proved positive for Corona. In the meanwhile, 139 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of recovered persons to 169190.