8 Dead, 1215 Injured In 1122 Road Accidents In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) At least eight persons were killed and 1215 injured in 1122 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 522 people with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals, while 685 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed 636 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 170 pedestrians, and 409 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 265 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 295 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 87 in with 89 victims and at third Multan with 70 accidents and 66 victims.
According to the data 1024 motorbikes, 54 auto-rickshaws, 112 cars, 21 vans, 9 buses, 24 trucks and 72 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.
