8 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Eight more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan, surging the number of total confirmed patients to 19,114 in the province on Saturday.

According to Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig of the Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, some 593,487 people had been screened for the virus so far.

As many as 18,804 corona patients had recovered while 201 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan, he added.