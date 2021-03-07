UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

8 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Eight more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan, surging the number of total confirmed patients to 19,114 in the province on Saturday.

According to Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig of the Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, some 593,487 people had been screened for the virus so far.

As many as 18,804 corona patients had recovered while 201 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan

Recent Stories

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

2 minutes ago

Senegal opposition collective calls for three days ..

13 minutes ago

France extends weekend lockdown to northern region ..

14 minutes ago

PHA organises light show in Jilani Park

36 minutes ago

TIME features women leading India's farmer protest ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Super Saturday at Meyd ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.