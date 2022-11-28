UrduPoint.com

80% Teacher In Balochsitan Found Absent From Duty: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 08:06 PM

80% teacher in Balochsitan found absent from duty: Minister

Balochistan Education Minister Naseebullah Mari on Monday revealed that 80 percent of teachers in the province don't perform their duties properly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Balochistan Education Minister Naseebullah Mari on Monday revealed that 80 percent of teachers in the province don't perform their duties properly. A large number of teachers have hired the services of irrelevant and ineligible people on payment as their replacement in the schools of their duty.

He made these remarks while addressing a provincial-level school declamation contest jointly organized by the education department and National Accountability Bureau Balochistan here at Boys Scouts on Monday.

Secretary Schools Abdul Rauf Baloch, Director NAB Mohammad Rafique Memon, Director Schools Abdul Wahid Shakir, officials of the education department, teachers and students from across the province were also present on the occasion.

"I pay due respect to the hardworking teachers and always tried my best to resolve their genuine issues," he said reiterating that "those playing with the future of the students of the province would not be spared".

Stressing the need for across the board accountability against the absent teachers, the Minister said that in order to put the education department on the right track, we have to take tough decisions to achieve the international Sustainable Development Goals.

About an inquiry committee formed to check the ghost and absent teachers, the minister deplored that it unveiled shocking facts. "A large number of the absent teachers were found to have hired services of the irrelevant people for performing their duties in their respective schools,".

Whenever, we took action against such black sheep, union and political pressure, hindered our stern action against the violators, he lamented.

He however said that a biometric system is being installed to ensure the regularity and punctuality of the teachers.

Paying rich tribute to the devoted teachers, he said there are hundreds of hardworking teachers in the province who are playing a pivotal role in the overall education development.

"I am here just because of my teachers, else I would be holding a gun and living a useless life," he said while paying homage to his teachers.

He said that due to respect, I have for the teachers; I several times turned down proposals of teacher's transfer. "Transferring teachers on petty issues, demoralizes them, therefore, I don't take pressure from any quarters in this connection.

Secretary Education Abdul Rauf Baloch addressing the participants called for character building of students.

Director NAB Mohammad Rafique Memon on the occasion lauded the students for their bold stance on corruption. "After listening to the audacious students, it is for sure cent percent obvious that Pakistan is the country that allows freedom of expression.

Addressing the students, Director NAB congratulated them and said "You all must be thankful to God that you are free to express your views on any issue you come across." He dispelled the impression that under the law of "Plea Bargain", accused do not deposit money he accumulated through corruption and corrupt practices. "Accused is bound to deposit an established amount in the national kitty under the law of Plea Bargain.

Earlier, the winning students were awarded with shields.

More Stories From Pakistan

