81 shops,restaurants sealed in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The City district administration sealed as many as 81 shops, stores, restaurants and imposed Rs 74,000 fine on violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Thursday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha sealed eight shops in Model Town area, while AC City Faizan Ahmed Sealed 19 shops and three restaurants in his jurisdiction.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 21 shops and imposed Rs 39,000 fine over SOPs violation.

AC Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 17 shops and two restaurants over SOPs violation and imposed Rs 10,000 fine in his jurisdiction.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown, besides issuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow the SOPs strictly.