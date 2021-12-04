UrduPoint.com

82 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 05:45 PM

82 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates Saturday imposed fine of Rs 98,000 on 82 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said that magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 98,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways, he added.

