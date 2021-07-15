UrduPoint.com
84 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In RWP

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

84 new COVID-19 cases reported in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 84 patients were reported COVID positive during last 24 hours in the district with twenty-eight belonged to Rawal Town, nineteen from Pothohar town, twenty-four from Rawalpindi Cantt, three from Taxila,two from Kalar syedan, two from Attock and one each from Gujar Khan,Chakwal,Islamabad,Sargodha,KPK and Lahore.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management center on Thursday, 79 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 22 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,17 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,26 in Institute of Urology and 17 in Fauji Foundation Hospital.

The report updated that three patient were on a ventilator in critical condition,31 stable and 45 were in moderate condition.

