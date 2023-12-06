845 Kashmiris martyred since India revoked IIOJK’s special status in Aug 2019: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Unrelenting military and police siege imposed by Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government on August 05, 2019 continues to take a heavy toll on the daily life of the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that the entire occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into an open prison for its residents since India illegally revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir four years ago.

It said that the move was aimed at snatching away identity, properties, and government services of the Kashmiris through changing the Muslim-majority status of the occupied territory.

The report revealed that Indian troops martyred 845 Kashmiris including 17 women during the period.

The report said that the troops damaged over 1115 houses and molested and disgraced 129 women during cordon and search operations and house raids across the occupied territory.

Thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, Ulema, journalists, and human rights defenders including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Aiyaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahidul islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, continued to remain in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India,” it said.

The report pointed out that India was carrying out genocide of the Kashmiri youth particularly, after August 05, 2019.

The report maintained that India’s brutal actions in the occupied territory pose a serious challenge to the international community.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), while expressing serious concern over the worsening situation in the territory has demanded the implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir to end the saga of death and destruction in the occupied territory.