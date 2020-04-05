UrduPoint.com
87 Martyred, 956 Injured During 8 Month Siege In IOK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

87 martyred, 956 injured during 8 month siege in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have martyred 87 Kashmiris including 3 women during the ongoing 8-month long siege and lockdown in the territory.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Sunday, on the completion of eight months of unrelenting military siege and lockdown, today, after India had revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir on 5th August, last year, and put the territory under military siege,Kashmir Media Service reported.

The report said that during the period, at least 956 people were critically injured due to use of brute forces, firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

It said that thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, politicians and civil society members including APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq,High Court Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom, Dr Hameed Fayaz , Muhammad Yasin Attai, Ghulam Muhammad Hubbi, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Showkat Ahmad Bakshi, Noor Mohammad Kalwal , Advocate Zahid Ali, Moulana Mushtaq Veeri, ,Zafar Akbar Butt, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi,Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Abdul Samad Inqilabi,Abdul Ahad Parra, Mohammad Yaseen Khan Trade union leader and human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, continued to remain under house arrest or in jails.

Others illegally detained in Tihar and other jails of India include senior Hurriyat leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aiyaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, Mohammad Aslam Wani, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousuf Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat ,Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Qazi Yasir Ahmad and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar. They are facing illegal detentions in different jails of occupied Kashmir and in India.

The report said that the increasing cordon and search operations had also added to the miseries of the already suffering people of the occupied territory.

