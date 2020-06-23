UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8,885 Liters Adulterated Milk Discarded

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:43 PM

8,885 liters adulterated milk discarded

A team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 8,885 liters adulterated milk and discarded here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A team of the Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 8,885 liters adulterated milk and discarded here on Tuesday. According to PFA sources, the PFA team checked 91 vehicles carrying milkat entry point of the city and found 8885 liters adulterated milk which discarded by the team onspot.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles

Recent Stories

Punjab govt set to resolve artists' financial prob ..

1 minute ago

Dead body recovers from water channel

2 minutes ago

Former CEO of scandal-hit Wirecard arrested: Germa ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Presidential Hopeful Tsepkalo Pledges to S ..

4 minutes ago

Richmond Police Declares Protests Outside City Hal ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.