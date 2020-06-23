8,885 liters adulterated milk discarded

A team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 8,885 liters adulterated milk and discarded here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A team of the Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 8,885 liters adulterated milk and discarded here on Tuesday. According to PFA sources, the PFA team checked 91 vehicles carrying milkat entry point of the city and found 8885 liters adulterated milk which discarded by the team onspot.