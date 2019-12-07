UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Gangsters Held In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

9 gangsters held in Faisalabad

Saddar police claimed on Saturday to have arrested nine members of a dacoit gang and recovered looted booty and illicit weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) -:Saddar police claimed on Saturday to have arrested nine members of a dacoit gang and recovered looted booty and illicit weapons from their possession.

The gangsters were identified as Sajjad, Shahbaz, Arshad, Shani, Zeeshan, Waqas, Babar, Tasawar and Nadeem.

The police recovered 12 motorcycles, Rs 500,000 and 5 pistols from their possession.

A case has been registered against the outlaws. Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Saddar From

Recent Stories

Zarif says Iranian, American to 'join families' in ..

2 minutes ago

Showcasing of KP's handicraft products in Turkey p ..

2 minutes ago

Belorussian Opposition Protesting in Minsk Against ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman Senate body visits Lyari Trauma Center

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Police Warn of Possible Mass Rallies in ..

18 minutes ago

NAB denies summoning Mandviwalla

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.