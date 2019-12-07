9 gangsters held in Faisalabad

Saddar police claimed on Saturday to have arrested nine members of a dacoit gang and recovered looted booty and illicit weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) -:Saddar police claimed on Saturday to have arrested nine members of a dacoit gang and recovered looted booty and illicit weapons from their possession.

The gangsters were identified as Sajjad, Shahbaz, Arshad, Shani, Zeeshan, Waqas, Babar, Tasawar and Nadeem.

The police recovered 12 motorcycles, Rs 500,000 and 5 pistols from their possession.

A case has been registered against the outlaws. Further investigation was under way.