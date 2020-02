ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :At least nine persons were killed and 30 others sustained injuries when a bus carrying a wedding party met an accident near Jhal Magsi, Balochistan on Friday night.

According to news channels, the bus was on its way to Shikarpur from Huzdar. Nine persons died on the spot. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.