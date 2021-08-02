UrduPoint.com

9 More Die Of Coronavirus In KP

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 10:34 PM

Nine more died of Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) as 458 new cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said updates shared by Health Department here on Monday

With the recent deaths the number of total deaths from the disease has climbed to 4477.

Similarly, the 458 fresh cases have reached the total number of active Corona cases to 4352 and total cases to 145306.

In the same period 207 patients have also been recovered from the Coronavirus that has climbed tally of recovered persons to 136477.

During the period, health department had conducted 9116 Corona tests that reached the number of total tests in the province to 2358360.

