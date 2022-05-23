UrduPoint.com

90% Cotton Sowing Target Achieved, Says Sec Agri South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel claimed on Monday that cotton have been cultivated over 3.6 million acres across the province which is 90 percent of the set target

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel claimed on Monday that cotton have been cultivated over 3.6 million acres across the province which is 90 percent of the set target.

Secretary Agriculture South expressed these views during a meeting held at Mango Research Institute. He said that cotton sowing was still underway and added that target would be achieved easily due to availability of water.

Moreover, the secretary apprised that 121 demonstration plots have been established across South Punjab, adding that that Integrated Pest Management (IPM) was being used to control harmful insects. He informed that farmers were also being motivated in this connection.

Taking the current heat wave as a factor against the protection of crops, secretary termed it a challenge to maintain the crops' health including of cotton as different impacts have been observed in various areas and directed officials to pay more focus in this matter.

He urged farmers for early treatment of white fly, jassid and thrips attack on early cultivated crop.

Mr.Saqib said that overall cotton crop was better as pest pressure could not affect the crop due to hot winds.

He further directed the field officers to provide guidance to farmers for better cotton yield.

